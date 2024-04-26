Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by more than previously estimated in the month of April. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for April was downwardly revised to 77.2 from a preliminary reading of 77.9.
