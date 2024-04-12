Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has deteriorated by more than expected in the month of April, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment fell to 77.9 in April from 79.4 in March. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 79.0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops More Than Expected, Inflation Expectations Rise - April 12, 2024
- U.S. Import Prices Climb 0.4% In March, Slightly More Than Expected - April 12, 2024
- UK Economy Expands For Second Month - April 12, 2024