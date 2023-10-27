Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by slightly less than previously estimated in the month of October. The report said the consumer sentiment index for October was upwardly revised to 63.8 from the preliminary estimate of 63.0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops Slightly Less Than Previously Estimated In October - October 27, 2023
- U.S. Annual Consumer Price Growth In Line With Estimates In September - October 27, 2023
- Spain GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations - October 27, 2023