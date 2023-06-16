A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment has improved by much more than expected in the month of June. The University of Michigan said is consumer sentiment index climbed to 63.9 in June from 59.2 in May. Economists had expected in the index to inch up to 60.0.
