The University of Michigan released revised data on Friday showing U.S. consumer sentiment improved by slightly more than previously estimated in the month of January. The report said the consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 79.0 from the preliminary reading of 78.8. Economists had expected the reading to be unrevised.
