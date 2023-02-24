Consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved slightly more than initially estimated in the month of February, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for February was upwardly revised to 67.0 from the preliminary reading of 66.4.
