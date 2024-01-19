Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has improved much more than anticipated in the month of January, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index surged to 78.8 in January after jumping to 69.7 in December. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 70.0.
