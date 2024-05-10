A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of May. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index plunged to 67.4 in May from 77.2 in April. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 76.0.
