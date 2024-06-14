The University of Michigan released preliminary data on Friday unexpectedly showing a continued deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of June. The report said the consumer sentiment index fell to 65.6 in June after tumbling to 69.1 in May. Economists had expected the index to rebound to 72.0.
