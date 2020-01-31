U.S. Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Improves In January

Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in the month of January compared to the previously reported deterioration. The consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 99.8 from the preliminary reading of 99.1. The index is now up from the final December reading of 99.3.
