A highly anticipated report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed an unexpected acceleration in the annual rate of core consumer price growth in the month of January. The report said annual growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, accelerated to 4.7 percent in January from an upwardly revised 4.6 percent in December.
