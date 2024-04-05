The U.S. dollar moved higher against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as strong-than-expected jobs data for March dampened hopes of imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Advances As June Rate Cut Hopes Fade After Strong Jobs Data - April 5, 2024
- U.S. Employment Surges By 303,000 Jobs In March, Much More Than Expected - April 5, 2024
- German Factory Orders Recover In February - April 5, 2024