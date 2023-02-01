The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as the nation’s private sector job growth slowed more than expected in January and investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision for more signals on future rate hike path.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Declines On Weak ADP Data; Fed Decision In Focus - February 1, 2023
- Brazil Manufacturing Downturn Eases In January - February 1, 2023
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Continued Contraction In January - February 1, 2023