The U.S. dollar depreciated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday, as the nation’s producer prices fell unexpectedly in March, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle soon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Falls As Producer Inflation Cools - April 13, 2023
- U.S. Jobless Claims Climb More Than Expected To 239,000 - April 13, 2023
- U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Decrease In March, Annual Growth Slows Dramatically - April 13, 2023