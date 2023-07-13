The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday, as the nation’s producer prices rose less than expected in June, strengthening the case for a pause in tightening after a 25 basis-point hike from the Federal Reserve this month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Falls Sharply As Producer Inflation Slows - July 13, 2023
- U.S. Producer Prices Inch Up Less Than Expected In June, Annual Growth Slows To Just 0.1% - July 13, 2023
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 237,000 - July 13, 2023