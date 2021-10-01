The U.S. dollar lost ground against its major rivals on Friday as bond yields dropped amid increased demand for the safe-haven treasuries due to rising fears over inflation and slowing global economic growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals - October 1, 2021
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Flat In August - October 1, 2021
- U.S. Manufacturing Growth Accelerates In September But Supply Chain Issues Persist - October 1, 2021