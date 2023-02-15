The value of the U.S. dollar has moved to the upside on Wednesday, with the greenback benefiting from its appeal as a safe haven amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Moves Higher Amid Ongoing Interest Rates Concerns - February 15, 2023
- U.S. Business Inventories Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In December - February 15, 2023
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Improves Much More Than Expected In February - February 15, 2023