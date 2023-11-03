The value of the U.S. dollar has shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Friday, extending the sharp pullback seen on Thursday. The U.S. dollar index has tumbled 1.03 points or 1.0 percent or 105.09, falling to its lowest levels in well over a month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Moves Sharply Lower Following Jobs Data - November 3, 2023
- Softer-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls Data Pulls Down U.S. Dollar - November 3, 2023
- U.S. Service Sector Growth Slows More Than Expected In October - November 3, 2023