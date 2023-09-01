After seeing some weakness in morning trading, the value of U.S. dollar has shown a notable turnaround over the course of trading on Friday. The early weakness in the dollar came after the Labor Department released a report showing modestly stronger than expected job growth in the month of August but also an unexpected increase in the unemployment rate.
