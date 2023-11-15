Following the nosedive seen during trading on Tuesday, the value of the U.S. dollar has regained some ground on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar index is rising 0.36 points or 0.3 percent to 104.41 after plunging to its lowest levels in over two months on Tuesday.
