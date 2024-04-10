The U.S. dollar climbed higher on Wednesday, scoring gains against its major counterparts, as hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June faded a bit after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Rises After Hot Inflation Data - April 10, 2024
- Fed Officials Not Convinced Inflation Moving Sustainably Toward 2%, Minutes Reveal - April 10, 2024
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Increase In Line With Estimates In February - April 10, 2024