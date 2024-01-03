Following a positive start to the new year, the value of the U.S. dollar has seen further upside on Wednesday amid fading optimism about early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Sees Further Upside Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty - January 3, 2024
- Fed Minutes Highlight ‘Unusually Elevated Degree Of Uncertainty’ About Outlook - January 3, 2024
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Slightly Slower Contraction In December - January 3, 2024