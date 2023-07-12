The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as the nation’s consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve may conclude its rate hiking cycle soon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Dollar Sinks As Soft Inflation Data Boosts Fed Pause Hopes - July 12, 2023
- Bank Of Canada Raises Interest Rates Amid Lingering Inflation Concerns - July 12, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In June, Slightly Less Than Expected - July 12, 2023