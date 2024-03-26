Partly reflecting a rebound in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a notable increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of February. The report said durable goods orders jumped by 1.4 percent in February after plummeting by a revised 6.9 percent in January.
