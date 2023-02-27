New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods pulled back sharply in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report said durable goods orders plunged by 4.5 percent in January after surging by a downwardly revised 5.1 percent in December.
