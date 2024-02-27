New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw a substantial decrease in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders dove by 6.1 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected durable goods orders to tumble by 4.5 percent.
