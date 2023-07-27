New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods soared by much more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders shot up by 4.7 percent in June after surging by an upwardly revised 2.0 percent in May.
