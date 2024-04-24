With orders for transportation equipment showing a substantial increase, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by more than expected in the month of March. The report said durable goods orders soared by 2.6 percent in March after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.7 percent in February.
