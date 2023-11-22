After reporting a spike in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing durable goods orders pulled back by much more than expected in the month of October. The sharp pullback in durable goods orders came as orders for transportation equipment plummeted.
