With a pullback in orders for transportation equipment offsetting strength in other sectors, new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report said durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in December after surging by 5.5 percent in November.
