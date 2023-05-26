A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday unexpectedly showed a continued surge in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of April. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders jumped by 1.1 percent in April after spiking by 3.3 percent in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates Less Than Previously Estimated In May - May 26, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Price Growth Reaccelerates In April - May 26, 2023
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unexpectedly Continue To Surge In April - May 26, 2023