After reporting a sharp pullback in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday unexpectedly showing a modest rebound in durable goods orders in the month of August. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders crept up by 0.2 percent in August after plunging by a revised 5.6 percent in July.
