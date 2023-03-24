Reflecting a continued slump in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of February. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders slid by 1.0 percent in February after plummeting by a revised 5.0 percent in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unexpectedly Slump As Aircraft Demand Extends Nosedive - March 24, 2023
- UK Private Sector Logs Strong Growth In March - March 24, 2023
- Eurozone Services Activity Lifts Private Sector Growth To 10-Month High - March 24, 2023