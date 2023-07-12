Overall U.S. economic activity has increased slightly since late May, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book released Wednesday afternoon. The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said five districts reported slight or modest growth, five noted no change, and two reported slight and modest declines.
