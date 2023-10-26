U.S. economic growth accelerated by more than expected in the third quarter of 2023, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product spiked by 4.9 percent in the third quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge by 4.2 percent.
