The U.S. economy grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 2.7 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unrevised.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Inflation Eases Markedly In March - March 30, 2023
- Eurozone Economic Sentiment Weakens In March - March 30, 2023
- U.S. Economic Growth Downwardly Revised To 2.6% In Q4 - March 30, 2023