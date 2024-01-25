The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. The report said gross domestic product shot up by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.9 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.0 percent.
