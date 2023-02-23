Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022. The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previously reported 2.9 percent surge. Economists had expected GDP growth to be unrevised.
