The Federal Reserve released a report on Wednesday saying overall U.S. economic activity has expanded slightly since late February. The Fed’s Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said ten out of twelve districts experienced either slight or modest economic growth.
