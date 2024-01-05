A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged by 216,000 jobs in December compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 170,000 jobs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Employment Jumps By 216,000 Jobs In December, Much More Than Expected - January 5, 2024
- Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Less Than Expected - January 5, 2024
- German Inflation Rises To 3.7% - January 5, 2024