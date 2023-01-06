Employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 223,000 jobs in December after surging by a revised 256,000 jobs in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Employment Jumps By 233,00 Jobs In December, Slightly More Than Expected - January 6, 2023
- Eurozone Inflation Slows On Lower Energy Prices - January 6, 2023
- Eurozone Retail Sales Rebound 0.8% In November - January 6, 2023