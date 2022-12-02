A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 263,000 jobs in November after surging by an upwardly revised 284,000 jobs in October.
