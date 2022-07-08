A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. job growth exceeded economist estimates in the month of June. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 372,000 jobs in June after surging by a revised 384,000 jobs in May.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Employment Jumps By 372,000 Jobs In June, More Than Expected - July 8, 2022
- Germany Industrial Output Growth Eases More Than Expected - July 7, 2022
- UK House Price Inflation Highest Since 2004: Halifax - July 7, 2022