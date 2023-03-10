A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of February. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 311,000 jobs in February after spiking by a revised 504,000 jobs in January.
