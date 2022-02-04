U.S. Employment Shows Shocking Increase In January

Employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said employment jumped by 467,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of 150,000 jobs.
