A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. shot up by much more than expected in the month of March. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February. Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs.
