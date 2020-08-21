U.S. Existing Home Sales Continue To Skyrocket In July

Existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in the month of July, the National Association of Realtors revealed in a report released on Friday. NAR said existing home sales skyrocketed by a record 24.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.86 million in July after spiking by 20.2 percent to a revised rate of 4.70 million in June.
