The National Association of Realtors released a report on Friday showing existing home sales in the U.S. decreased roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of May. The report said existing home sales slid 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.11 million in May after tumbling by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 4.14 million.
