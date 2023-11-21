Existing home sales in the U.S. tumbled by much more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday. NAR said existing home sales plummeted by 4.1 percent to an annual rate of 3.79 million in October after plunging by 2.2 percent to a revised rate of 3.95 million in September.
