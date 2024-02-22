Existing home sales in the U.S. saw a significant rebound in the month of January, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday. NAR said existing home sales jumped by 3.1 percent to an annual rate of 4.00 million in January after falling by 0.8 percent to a revised rate of 3.88 million in December.
